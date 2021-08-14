LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Short Interest Down 68.4% in July

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LINUF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. LiNiu Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

LiNiu Technology Group Company Profile

LiNiu Technology Group is engaged in offering agricultural products and services. The company offers LiNiu Network platform, which is electronic business to consumer (B2C), customer to customer (C2C) and online to offline (O2O) trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry. It also offers its products in a range of categories which include agricultural resource, seeding agricultural, agricultural & sideline, wisdom agriculture, Chinese herbal medicine and handicrafts.

