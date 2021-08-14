Link Machine Learning (LML) Hits Market Cap of $3.18 Million

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Link Machine Learning has a market cap of $3.18 million and $33,213.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Link Machine Learning has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Link Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00135586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00155571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,721.38 or 0.99866321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.76 or 0.00871574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Link Machine Learning Profile

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Link Machine Learning Coin Trading

