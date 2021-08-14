LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Short Interest Down 65.1% in July

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the July 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

About LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile communication services in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: The Nordics, Western Europe, Central Europe, and Global Messaging. The company offers mobile messaging, mobile solutions, and mobile intelligence services. Its solutions are used in healthcare, retail, finance, and logistics industries.

