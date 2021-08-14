LINKA Price Reaches $0.0026 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. LINKA has a market cap of $1.84 million and $84,668.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINKA has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00058219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.84 or 0.00883818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00101872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044043 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

