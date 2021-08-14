Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.34% of Liquidity Services worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth $4,198,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,685,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LQDT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,948 shares of company stock worth $5,776,271. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.70 million, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

