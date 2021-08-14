Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 447,882 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.

Get Liquidmetal Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liquidmetal Technologies stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 691,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.08% of Liquidmetal Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.