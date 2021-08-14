Liquity USD One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.43 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $731.31 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.72 or 0.00877813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00100752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00043880 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

