Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $8,435.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,687.23 or 0.99540788 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 735,825,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

