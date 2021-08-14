Litecoin Plus One Day Volume Reaches $49.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $139,187.02 and approximately $49.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,818.58 or 1.00061394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00032109 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00080918 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001029 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013623 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.