Litecoin Trading Up 18.1% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion and $2.65 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $182.20 or 0.00388028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

