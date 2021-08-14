LocalCoinSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $2,899.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00319857 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.15 or 0.00951508 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,381,431 coins and its circulating supply is 51,168,655 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.