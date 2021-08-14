LocalCoinSwap Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $3,975.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.51 or 0.00326495 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001287 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.65 or 0.01025032 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,381,431 coins and its circulating supply is 51,168,655 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

