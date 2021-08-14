LOCGame Market Capitalization Tops $10.47 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and $7.38 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 295.8% higher against the dollar. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00136722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00154118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,076.74 or 0.99818251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00870708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LOCGame Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,191,978 coins and its circulating supply is 34,378,211 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

Buying and Selling LOCGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

