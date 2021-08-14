Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $357.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

