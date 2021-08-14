Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Update

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LGIQ opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69. Logiq has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Logiq had a negative net margin of 50.89% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. Analysts forecast that Logiq will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

