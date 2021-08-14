Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,891.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.42 or 0.06948838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.65 or 0.01428071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.45 or 0.00386956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00140309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.97 or 0.00577861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.00350756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00303643 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

