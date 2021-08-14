Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Up 167.1% in July

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 167.1% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonza Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of Lonza Group stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,827. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

