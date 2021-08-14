Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $95.42 million and approximately $32.27 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0954 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.95 or 0.00877401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00105190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043983 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.