Loopring (LRC) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $426.22 million and $78.42 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.13 or 0.00879489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00100766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00043730 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,794,553 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

