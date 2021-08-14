Loser Coin (LOWB) Market Capitalization Tops $7.41 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Loser Coin has a market cap of $7.41 million and $1.42 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00136265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00153811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,551.32 or 1.00170522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.32 or 0.00874340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.