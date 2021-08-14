Lossless (LSS) Trading 38.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $929,246.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00135733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00153317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,164.55 or 1.00236153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.78 or 0.00866632 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

