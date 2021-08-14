Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 26.40 ($0.34). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 26.25 ($0.34), with a volume of 40,514 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of £181.06 million and a PE ratio of -2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.50.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

