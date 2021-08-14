Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after buying an additional 785,550 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after buying an additional 737,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,332,000 after buying an additional 626,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.93.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $190.51. 2,386,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

