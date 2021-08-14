Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $408.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,842. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $415.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.55.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.31.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

