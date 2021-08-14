LunchMoney Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. LunchMoney has a market cap of $320,449.54 and $4,224.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00876845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00100319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00043932 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,074,007 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

