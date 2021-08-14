Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Short Interest Down 67.5% in July

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of LNEGY opened at $29.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

LNEGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

