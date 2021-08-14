Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:FTMNF opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

