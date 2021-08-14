Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Short Interest Up 222.9% in July

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 598,700 shares, a growth of 222.9% from the July 15th total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUXA. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,540,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUXA opened at $9.83 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $13.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

