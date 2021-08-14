LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,340,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.94.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYB opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.14. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

