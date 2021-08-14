M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.07% of M/I Homes worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 6,111.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 1,185,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 354,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 110,591 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth about $5,257,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. 169,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,928. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

