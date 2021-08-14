Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Up 315.8% in July

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 315.8% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MACE opened at $0.29 on Friday. Mace Security International has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

