Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Up 315.8% in July

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 315.8% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MACE opened at $0.29 on Friday. Mace Security International has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52.
Mace Security International Company Profile
