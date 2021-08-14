Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.35 Million

Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce sales of $127.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.50 million and the lowest is $127.20 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of -$6.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,929.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $395.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.69 million to $396.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $780.59 million, with estimates ranging from $757.80 million to $816.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

NYSE MSGS opened at $154.37 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,522,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,899,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 150.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after acquiring an additional 110,084 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

