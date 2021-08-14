Maecenas Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $241,038.95 and $353.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maecenas has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.32 or 0.00877613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00106881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043874 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.