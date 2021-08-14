Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.03 Million

Brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to announce $273.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.00 million and the highest is $276.57 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $121.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $981.00 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.10 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

NYSE MGY opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

