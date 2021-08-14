Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) Achieves Market Cap of $26,060.52

Mainstream For The Underground (CURRENCY:MFTU) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Mainstream For The Underground has a total market capitalization of $26,060.52 and approximately $122,449.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mainstream For The Underground has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00137050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00154927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,801.53 or 1.00031070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.20 or 0.00876746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mainstream For The Underground Profile

Mainstream For The Underground’s total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,139,615 coins. The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm . Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mainstream For The Underground is mftu.net

