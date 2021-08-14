Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Update

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the July 15th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJWL stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,060,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,285,650. Majic Wheels has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

