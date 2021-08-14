MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.65

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $2.55. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 46,813 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 9.49%. Research analysts expect that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

