Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the July 15th total of 2,396,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MAWHF stock remained flat at $$2.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44. Man Wah has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.