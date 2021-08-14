Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.80. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 21,500 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.93. The company has a market cap of C$246.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

