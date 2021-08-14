Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.19. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 29,961 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $169.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 3.12.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 13.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.