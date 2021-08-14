MANTRA DAO Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $69.91 million and $65.57 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00884028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00103490 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044526 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 332,591,022 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

