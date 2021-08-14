Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.57. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.47, with a volume of 208,962 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently 57.72%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

