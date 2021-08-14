Maple (MPL) Price Down 1% This Week

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Maple has a market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $233,956.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maple has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.32 or 0.00030351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.76 or 0.00876773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00107013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00043827 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

