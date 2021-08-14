MAPS (MAPS) Reaches Market Cap of $25.77 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges. MAPS has a total market cap of $25.77 million and approximately $583,872.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,015,574 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

