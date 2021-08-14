MarketPeak Market Cap Tops $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00058226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.50 or 0.00874175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00105073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043648 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

