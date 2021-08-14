MarketPeak Tops One Day Trading Volume of $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.10 or 0.00879462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00102112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044176 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

