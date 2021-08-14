Marlin 1-Day Volume Tops $12.88 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $64.80 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00135570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00156929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,159.14 or 0.99775498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.00863899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.