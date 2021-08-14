Maro Market Cap Reaches $71.65 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $71.65 million and approximately $22.45 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maro has traded 105.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.93 or 0.00873323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00106390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043903 BTC.

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 947,042,937 coins and its circulating supply is 490,017,781 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

