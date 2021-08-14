Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Marriott International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Marriott International by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 497,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,937,000 after acquiring an additional 131,233 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.19.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $134.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.