Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $47,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,299,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC opened at $151.64 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $152.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

